8 Die In ZUPCO, Tanker Collision

By A Correspondent- A Zupco bus has collided with a tanker at around noon Wednesday and killed eight people on the spot.

Under the current lock-down regulations, travelling is restricted between 10 PM and 4 AM.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the accident happened near Kadoma.

” The ZRP reports the death of 8 people in a fatal RTA which occurred at the 168km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road between 12 midnight and 1 AM when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker,” ZRP posted on their tweeter account Wednesday morning.

