End Of The Road For Zim Car Importers Using Dar Es Salam As Zambia Bans Road Use

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) says all motor vehicles excluding trucks, tankers and heavy-duty vehicles, transiting through Zambia as cargo by road, will be required to be transported using a carrier specifically designed to carry them effective 1st January 2022.

Authority Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda, said in a statement that this is in an effort to support local companies in the clearing and forwarding sector that have in the past faced various risks related to clearing of transit vehicles.

Mr Sikalinda explained that the requirement to move motor vehicles in transit on carriers is in line with the Customs and Excise, rules, 2021, which are contained in Gazette Notice No. 124 of 2021.

He said the measure will protect customs bonds for clearing agents whose business operations get disrupted due to outstanding transit transactions on the customs system that are reported, that the vehicles do not exit the country.

“According to a 2020 Auditor General’s report, over 25 million Kwacha has not been collected by the Authority due to pending outstanding transits that have not been acquitted in the system,” he said.

“Note that this measure does not affect local imports of vehicles. Our imports will continue being driven by road and the drivers at the borders will continue generating income on importations into Zambia and other new opportunities that will be created by this measure,”.

Mr Sikalinda added that the measure is aimed at improving trade facilitation by enhancing the logistics sector through the reduction of risks related to transit vehicles, adding that it will further improve revenue collection for all Revenue Authorities in the region because smuggling loopholes will be closed not only for Zambia but its neighbouring countries as well.

“This measure is not being implemented in isolation but in consultation with all key partners among them Revenue Authorities in the region,” he said.

-Zambianpolitics