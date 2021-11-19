Musengezi Defiant As Zanu PF Orders Him To Withdraw Case

A defiant Sybeth Musengezi has told Zanu PF to stop its scare tactics and allow the High Court appeal he filed challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s election to proceed saying a soccer match is played for 90 minutes.

He was responding to a letter written by Zanu PF to his lawyers urging him to withdraw his case and save his money.

But Musengezi said Highlanders cannot ask Mushowani to leave the pitch in at 33 minutes, in reference to the Zanu PF letter.

“A soccer match is played for 90mins, even more if the referee declares extra time. Highlanders can not ask Mushowani FC to leave the soccer pitch at 33 minutes 16 seconds just because the Highlanders head coach ‘thinks’ they’ll win the game using home advantage … to soccer fans,”