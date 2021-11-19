T Freddy Mocks Court, Rape Victim

By A Correspondent- Controversial Harare-based preacher Tapiwa Freddy Thursday night held a sermon seemingly directed to the courts and ZBC presenter accusing him of raping her.

The preacher held the sermon a few hours after appearing before a Harare magistrate on charges of raping Rutendo Makutit, a 33-year-old disabled ZBC presenter.

Freddy was freed on free bail and was remanded out of custody to the 6th of next month for trial.

He posted the sermon titled “Vachaneta Zvavo [They Will Eventually Get Tired] on his social media platforms.