ZUPCO Accident Victims Named

By A Correspondent- Police Thursday released names of six of the eight people who died in a head-on collision near Battlefields along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on Wednesday.

The eight died on the spot and 31 others were injured after a Zupco bus collided head-on with a fuel tanker which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The deceased were identified as Clifford Mazhakata (39) of Budiriro, Harare, Rangarirai Chivore (45) of Fairbridge, Bulawayo, Benson Nyamutsamba (49, Bulawayo) Takudzwa Mafunga (22, Kwekwe), Simanga Chuma (35, Mpopoma) and Nkazimulo Gumbo (22, Bulawayo).

“The names of the remaining two victims will be identified in due course,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.