Harare Pastor, Colleague Hauled To Court Over Money Laundering

By A Correspondent- Harare pastor and colleague have been arrested for alleged money laundering involving over US$2,2 million which they had splurged on houses and vehicles.

Edmore Chipiso (33), a pastor at Hatcliffe-based Reality of Fire Ministries who lives at 119 Broadlands, Emerald Hills, and a colleague, Roselyn Dunga (31), an aviation security employee of 16433 Stoneridge, Waterfalls, appeared before Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with contravening Section 8 (1)(a)(b) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

They were not asked to plead when they both appeared before Mr Stanford Mambanje and were remanded out of custody to December 3 on $20 000 bail each.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti told the court that on an unknown date, but between August and November 2021, the pair laundered over US$2 million.

The source of the money is yet to be established.

The duo reportedly bought a house at number 12 Giraffe Crescent, Borrowdale West, for US$580 000 and house number 14256 Leggate Street in Gunhill for US$400 000.

They also went on to buy a property in Selous – the remainder of Coburn 23 Plot measuring about 200 hectares – for US$130 000.

Mr Mutsokoti said after acquiring the properties, Chipiso and Dunga started buying vehicles.

The cars include a black Mercedes-Benz S350 (registration number AFG 2419) worth US$95 000, an Iveco truck, three DAF XF 105 truck horses, three flatbed trailers and 42 000-litre fuel tanker worth US$1 million.

However, they were arrested after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) flagged their suspicious transactions. Overall, the pair reportedly laundered over US$2,2 million.