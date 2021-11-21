Nick Mangwana Blasted For Advertising Billy Rautenbach’s Houses

By Jane Mlambo| Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has blasted Information Secretary Nick Mangwana for advertising Billy Rautenbach’s Aspindale flats saying such actions strengthens the controversial businessman’s behavior of intimidating people using government links.

Responding to Mangwana’s post where he was announcing the official commissioning of the Aspindale flats by Housing minister Daniel Garwe, Mliswa had no kind words for the information Secretary.

“Ko why is @nickmangwana advertising private flats by Billy Rautenbach. This is the capturing of Gvt that we talk about. Instead of showing us real government housing programs for the masses you are selling private flats.

“This is how Billy intimidates people by showing them Gvt links in issues where he has no legal standing. It’s unfortunate that Gvt channels state machinery and systems to promote his private business instead of national housing programmes,” said Mliswa.

Mangwana had posted the message below;

“Minister Garwe has commissioned Aspindale Aspire Heights flats in Aspindale near Kambuzuma.

This is the first block with 16 units. 12 more blocks are under construction. Flats are open to everyone. One pays US$20 000 deposit and then US$4000 per month for a year.”

Meanwhile, social media users have also reacted angrily to Mangwana’s post which they said exposes government’s elitist approach of marketing properties which civil servants cannot afford to buy.

Opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume had this to say; Not sure if I should laugh or cry.4000 USD/month is a mortgage for an upper middle class family. This is so troubling.