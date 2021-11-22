By A Correspondent- Five family members have died, and their bodies recovered in Mavhuradonha Mountains in Mashonaland Central Province.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, bodies of the five were found by a hunter in the Mavhuradonha Mountains, Sunday.
ZRP said the five family members had been missing for over two weeks since they embarked on a long journey on foot at the beginning of this month.
“The ZRP reports that bodies of five people aged sixty nine years, twenty nine years, seven years, five years and a one year old minor, were found at Mavhuradonha Mountain today by a hunter who then reported to the Police.
It is claimed that the family had left Manhondo Village, Mukumbura Mt Darwin on foot on their way to Guruve, a distance of about 200km on 03/11/21. More details to follow
The youngest is a toddler-aged one, while the other four deceased persons are aged five, seven, twenty-nine, and sixty-nine years,” posted on their Twitter account Sunday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police.