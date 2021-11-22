PICTURES: Mnangagwa Keeps Strong Wine Inside Own Office





“Err, Guys, it’s not drunkenness that’s affecting Mukuru. It’s not drunkenness. My brother is a CIO, he is there on this video, I can’t tell you his real name or point him for security reasons.

As Govt says ED was perfectly composed in this video (in which 2 men ended up assisting him to walk), an anonymous male alleges that Mnangagwa actually went berserk at the weekend. Govt has remained generally secretive over what happened. – WHO DO YOU BELIEVE: GOVT vs ANONYMOUS? pic.twitter.com/3ZNqxAgp3M — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 22, 2021

“What’s happening is that Mukuru is now insane, he is now mad and according to eye witnesses, my brother could not speak much; they are saying when they left that function there’s nothing else he could say.

He is continuously singing Macheso’s song throughout the night, he could not sleep last night. They say he is busy singing Macheso’s songs non stop, and Mnangagwa currently tied up right now.

“Hey, this is serious, this is the situation inside State House right now, they are saying he keeps singing Macheso’s song, the one called, Makonzo (mice).

“Since last night at around 2am, he is singing Macheso’s song, while demanding to be sent to Macheso’s home. So, hey, it’s really bad.“

GOVT Spokesman Nick Mnangwana on Sunday struggled to defend his boss Emmerson Mnangagwa over revelations that he was either drunk or heavily-drugged during the university scholarship he recently launched.

Writing on Twitter, Mangwana said Mnangagwa did not reflect any slurred speech, unsteady gait, or non compos behaviour at the function.

He said this as an audio circulated suggesting Mnangagwa was clearly in a state of stupor at the time. The audio message by an unidentified male stated as follows:

Mangwana said this as he failed to provide a video of Mnangagwa speaking full sentences.

“Show a video of the President speaking full sentences (if he did this at any point), and particularly of him walking away from the podium (as he obviously did).

“That will answer all questions,” said the Australia based Thabani Sibanda.

Before I retire for the day, let me share an extension of the so-called drunk video. At the risk of dignifying nonsense, let me say;

Slurred Speech❌

Unsteady gait ❌

Non compos mentis behavior❌

Sober, sharp, coherent and presidential Statesman. pic.twitter.com/CAdmFZtc8T — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 21, 2021

In October, Mnangagwa tried to sneak into a whisky party near the UN COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow and his top security aide, Augustine Mutizira telephoned television whistleblower Shepherd

By Farai D Hove | The below is the leaked video of ZANU PF leader, Emmerson Mnnagagwa while drunk during the launching of a university scholarship fund issued under his name.

It is of Mnangagwa during the launching of the ED-University Of Zambia scholarship program, designed to give disadvantaged Zimbabweans an opportunity to go and study at the UNZA.

In the video the politician is seen struggling to walk while strapping his tie all over his shoulder as if he is in his bedroom. He then appears in the wrong location of the building, and an unidentified woman struggles to help him with directions.

LEAKED- Video Of Mnangagwa Totally Drunk While Launching University Scholarship https://t.co/y2wkAt1XUE pic.twitter.com/Rfxy5kU7Zo — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 21, 2021

He is then assisted by the Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire and a second man, to get to his allocated place.

During the incident. Mnangagwa’s pink tie is seen thrown around his neck as if, a scarf.

Speaking later after the embarrassing incident, Mnangagwa, who expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and honour given him 44 years after he graduated with a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the same university, said he was inspired to do more in support of the education sector in the country, including establishing synergies with regional and international universities.

“As a proud alumnus of this university, I am aware that this is the highest recognition that a university can award an individual.

“To give other young people the opportunity to experience learning at this great institution, I will be awarding Presidential Scholarships to deserving candidates to study at the University of Zambia,” said Mnangagwa.