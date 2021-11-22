ZEC Postpones Mobile Voter Registration Despite Pending By-Elections

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has postponed mobile voter registration exercise that were scheduled to start on the 6th of December 2021 in what has got the opposition worried with by-elections set to be held early next year.

In its internal letter, ZEC did not give reasons for the postponement but said the exercise has been moved to a later date to be advised.

The opposition MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has been on a massive campaign to register new voters and this move by ZEC could scuttle their efforts to mobilize first time voters ahead of the impending by-elections and 2023 plebiscite.