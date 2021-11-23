Drunk Video Exposes Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent- A video of President Emmerson Mnangagwa seemingly drunk and being assisted to the podium to address delegates at a function in Harare at the weekend has made rounds since Sunday.

It invited critics to make him a subject of jokes on several social media platforms.

The video was taken during the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa University of Zambia scholarship programme that will benefit Zimbabwean and Zambian students.

Critics made fun of Mnangagwa’s video. He looked seemingly tired and had to be assisted to walk to the podium by Sports deputy minister Tino Machakaire and businessman Farai Matsika.

Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana yesterday spent the better part of the day explaining a video where President Emmerson Mnangagwa appeared drunk during a fundraising event at State House last Friday, saying people may have misread the clip.

While Mnangagwa’s actions suggested he may have taken some alcohol according to critics, Mangwana explained the video saying: “Before I retire for the day, let me share an extension of the so-called drunk video. At the risk of dignifying nonsense, let me say, slurred speech (no), unsteady gait (no), non-compos mentis behaviour (no). Sober, sharp, coherent and presidential statesman.”

Mangwana then later posted a video of Mnangagwa leaving the event and walking without the help of aides.

“After the event in which some thought his being attentive to his scholarship fund benefactors was being drunk, President Mnangagwa is seen here going home. He walks with vigour, balance and focus. Not drunk, not sick, just single mindedness to develop Zimbabwe,” Mangwana tweeted. Newsday

Tomorrow is another day so my final installment tonight is on, how the walk hand in hand started. Musatinyaudza futi. pic.twitter.com/svk6y8ioQl

— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) November 22, 2021