Lightning Kills Masvingo Vendor

MASVINGO – Lightning rarely strike in cities but a vendor at Chitima, the biggest market place in Masvingo was struck and killed yesterday while in the company of his wife, child and three other vendors.

Tichaona Manyonga (35) was struck soon after having his plate of sadza prepared for him by his wife Tichaona Saizi and was pronounced dead on arrival at Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Kudakwashe Dhewa had no details at the time of going to Press.

The chairman of the traders Godfrey Mudhumo confirmed the incident and added that vendors are now afraid to work at the place. He would not say whether the vendors are going to have a lightning conductor installed or not.

Eyewitnesses told The Mirror that all the five fell to the ground when the lighting struck. The incident happened at around 3pm.

Manyonga’s sister Merjury Manyonga told The Mirror in an interview that her brother was struck by lightning as he entered his shed from the toilet where he had gone to wash his hands after eating sadza.

He will be buried at Mayo Village 1 near Gokomere.

A vendor said that the ground was damp and that probably acted as the conductor of the lightning that killed Manyonga

“We were five when the incident happened. I still don’t know or understand what happened because it lasted a few seconds.

We were all thrown to the ground and I couldn’t breathe. When we got up we called out for help after noticing that Manyonga was bleeding and unconscious.

“One of the women who was there complained that her legs were numb,” said Miriam Chiware who has a vending table next to Manyonga.

Jason Mandizvidza said the deceased’s shirt was torn at the front and he was bleeding from the forehead.

Mourners are gathered at house number 1508, Tangwena Street in Sisk.

Some vendors suspect witchcraft.

“We believe someone used black magic to kill him,” said another vendor who spoke in condition of anonymity.- Masvingo Mirror

Tichaona Manyonga