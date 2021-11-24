Mavhuradonha Victims Named

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police has released names of bodies of five family members who a hunter discovered in the Mavhuradonha mountains on Sunday

Below is the statement by ZRP:

The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows:-

Junior Zuze, a female adult aged 61 of Manhondo village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura.

Moleen Zuze, a female adult aged 29 of Dzivamupamba Village, Chief Kasekete, Centenary.

Ever Nyamasoka, a female juvenile aged seven of Manhondo Village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura.

Joshua Wanga a male juvenile aged five of Manhondo Village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura.

Pardon Muteyaunga a male infant aged one year of Dzivamupamba Village, Mukumbura.

The bodies were discovered by a hunter who then reported to the Police on the 20th of November 2021. Investigations so far revealed that the victims had left their homestead at Manhondo Village Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura on 3rd November of 2021 intending to visit one of the victims’ (Moleen Zuze) in-laws at Dzivamupanda Village, Chief Chiswiti, Mukumbura.

The bodies of the victims were conveyed to Mount Darwin Hospital for onwards transmission to Parirenyatwa Hospital for a forensic examination in order to establish the cause of death.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station, the National Complaints Desk or (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner Senior Staff Officer

(Press, Public and International Relations) to the Commissioner-General of Police Police General Headquarters