Businessman Buys Mnangagwa’s Scarf For US$50 000

By A Correspondent- A Harare businessman, Alex Elias Mashamhanda, has bought President Mnangagwa’s regalia for US$35 000.

Last Friday, the Mashwede holdings owner bought Mnangagwa’s scarf and a tie at a dinner hosted by the President at the State House to fundraise for a scholarship programme.

The 71-year-old Mashamhanda paid the US$35 000 without thinking twice. As if that was not head-turning enough, “Dr Mash” pledged another US$50,000.

A recent report identified Mashamhanda as one of the business tycoons who coughed up over US$755,000 at another State House event buying buying “A life of Sacrifice”, the book that details President Mnangagwa’s life.

Now, that’s money many Zimbabwean businesses won’t part within months, never mind just fifteen seconds as Mashamhanda did. Right after that, social media went abuzz with many asking: Who the hell is this man?

Mashamhanda has vast business interests in property, fuel, commodity broking and liquefied petroleum gas.

His company headquarters are at a two-storey Mashwede Towers at Number 18226 Culverwell Road, Arcadia, a walking distance from Harare CBD. But his businesses are more than that.