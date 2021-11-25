Chibuku Super Cup Final Details

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the date and venue for the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup final between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

The game will be played at Mandava Stadium, Zvishavane on Saturday, the 4th of December. Kick-off is at 2 pm CAT.

Ngezi are making their second successive appearance in the final after finishing as runners up in the previous edition played in 2019. The Rodwell Dhlakama-coached side beat newcomers Cranborne Bullets in the semifinal round to reach the final.

FC Platinum, on the other hand, overcame Dynamos in the second semifinal encounter.

The winners of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup will earn a ticket to represent Zimbabwe in the next edition of CAF Confederation Cup. They will also face the league champions in the Castle Lager Super Cup.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe