Full Text: MDC Alliance Assembly Of Women Statement On 16 Days Of Activism Against Gender- Based Violence

MDC ALLIANCE ASSEMBLY OF WOMEN COMMEMORATES THE 16 DAYS OF ACTIVISM AGAINST GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE – 25 NOVEMBER-10 DECEMBER 2021

The MDC A Assembly of Women joins the rest of the world in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence under the theme, Gender-based Violence: a barrier to gender equality, whilst the UN theme is Orange the World: End violence against Women Now.

The commemorations will be held in all the 10 Provinces where the National Leaders led by Chairperson, Machirairwa Mugidho will address the women. The main event, which is the launch will be held in Bulawayo on the 4th of November 2021 and every participant, will be dressed in orange.

According to UN Women, cases of GBV have continued to raise as seen during covid 19 pandemic and recent humanitarian crises, conflicts and climate disasters. While pervasive, gender based violence is not inevitable and can be prevented. Stopping GBV starts with believing survivors, adopting comprehensive and inclusive approaches that tackle the root causes, transforming harmful social, cultural norms and empowering women and girls.

Therefore, the government needs to come up with survivor- centred essential services across policing, justice, health and social sectors and sufficient financing for the women’s rights agenda in order to end gender based violence.

The AOW will also be commemorating the following days that fall within the 16 Days of Activism;

25 Nov – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

1 Dec – World Aids Day

3 Dec – International Day of Persons with Disabilities

5 Dec – International Volunteer Day

10 Dec – Human Rights Day

The Assembly of Women will also be popularising the Gender Policy, formulated by the Smart Gender Drive Task Force which seeks to achieve gender equality and empower women and girls in the party and making sure that female candidates increase in the upcoming elections.

It is our belief as the Assembly of Women that gender equality will eliminate gender based violence as women and men will be having equal opportunities and treating each other equally.

365DaysOfActivism

WomenRightsAreHumanRights

StopGBV

OrangeTheWorld

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Barbara Gwangwara Tanyanyiwa

Spokesperson – MDC Alliance Assembly of Women