ZimEye
Zimunhu says Mnangagwa must ignore Commonwealth and focus on reuniting Southern Africa. Can Mnangagwa United anything, anywhere?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 25, 2021
Dear President @edmnangagwa. I think it's better to work towards reuniting Southern Africa and make sure we are not devided by colonial borders than working to be readmitted back into commonwealth. Russia is not a member of EU but is stronger than the whole block combined— Cornelius Zimunhu (@cktzim) November 24, 2021
Oh.u need evidence that the youth need jobs and the potholes need to be covered? Where is the industry? I need evidence because the youth are still waiting for their jobs. Our college grads now sell airtime. What's the point? Flag independence? @ProfJNMoyo @nelsonchamisa @ZimEye— Tapiwa G. Kapurura (@TKalerts) November 25, 2021
