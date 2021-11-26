Chiyangwa Relinguishes COSAFA Presidency

Two candidates will contest to replace Phillip Chiyangwa as the COSAFA president at the Elective Annual General Assembly set for Mbabane, Eswatini, on 19 December 2021.

The Member Associations will vote for a new administration at the congress, and Chiyangwa will not seek a second term. The Harare businessman assumed the office in December 2016 unopposed to replace Suketu Patel.

His seat will be contested by Angola Football Federation president Artur de Almeida e Silva and South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan. Comoros Football Federation’s Said Ali Said Athouman will stand unopposed for the position of Vice-President.

Seven candidates will go head-to-head for the five positions as ordinary members of the Executive Committee, and no Zimbabwean will contest.

LIST OF CANDIDATES FOR 2021 COSAFA ELECTIVE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

For the position of PRESIDENT

Artur de Almeida E SILVA – Angola Daniel JORDAAN – South Africa

For the position of VICE-PRESIDENT

Said Ali Said ATHOUMAN – Comoros

For the position of ORDINARY MEMBER (FIVE)

Timothy Shongwe– Eswatini Ranga HAIKALI – Namibia P Marshlow MOTLOGELWA – Botswana Andrew KAMANGA – Zambia Ria LEDWABA – South Africa Brenda KUNDA – Zambia Solondranja MAHATOVO – Madagascar

At least one position must be filled by a woman. – Soccer24 Zimbabwe