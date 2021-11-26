ZimEye
The South Africa based, Primrose, was defaced by her husband in an acid attack. As @comfort_dondo seeks to get re-constructive surgery for her, Prim joins us during the #16DaysOfAction against Violence Against Women and Children. LIVE INTERVIEW ON ZIMEYE #PHUMULANI pic.twitter.com/EejR7fJtof— ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 26, 2021
