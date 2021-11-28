Dembare Whipped For Ignoring Violent Supporters

By A Correspondent- The Premier Soccer League, PSL, has slapped Dynamos Football Club with a US$2000 fine for failing to restrain its fans during the Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final match lost to FC Platinum.

PSL announced in a statement:

The Premier Soccer League has fined Dynamos FC following incidents of crowd trouble that occurred at the Chibuku Super Cup Semi-final match played against FC Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 21 November 2021.

According to Order 1.9 of the Chibuku Super Cup Disciplinary Offences and Fines. Dynamos FC have been charged a sum of two thousand dollars (US$2000) for failing to exercise control over their fans.

The PSL urges clubs to raise awareness and educate their fans and officials on football rules and regulations to ensure the safety of spectators, match officials and players at football matches.