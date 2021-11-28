Lightning Strikes Two To Death In Masvingo

Two people died when they were struck by lightning during a storm that hit parts of Masvingo last week.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incidents and said in the first case, 15-year-old Kudakwashe Mataruse of Mabondo Village, Chief Charumbira was struck by lightning while on his way from fetching firewood last Sunday.

On the same day 35-year-old Tichaona Manyonga was struck at the Chitima Market in the city.

“On 21 November Mataruse was in the company of Tavonga Muchengeti on their way from fetching firewood when it started raining.

Muchengeti advised that they leave their wheelbarrow behind until it stops raining and they parted ways.

Mataruse, however, decided to go back to where they had left their wheelbarrow and collect the firewood.

“At around 5.45pm he was found electrocuted and stuck to the wheelbarrow by one of his neighbours. He was having difficulties in breathing and the villagers hired a taxi to ferry him to the hospital. He, however, died on his way to the hospital.”

Insp Dhewa said in the other incident, Manyonga, a vendor at the Garikai Supermarket commonly known as Chitima is said to have been coming from the public toilets when he was struck by lightning.

“On 21 November again at around 5.45 pm Manyonga was at Chitima Market and was walking from the toilets when a bolt of lightning struck him. He had difficulties in breathing and was taken to Masvingo Provincial Hospital by his wife Tichaona Saizi (34). On 22 November a report was made to the police.”

A post-mortem that was conducted showed that the death was a result of cardiac arrest and secondary electrocution by lightning.

Insp Dhewa encouraged members of the public to remain indoors during thunderstorms.

-State Media