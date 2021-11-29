Gunmen Attack Church, Kill Worshipper

Nigeria (International Christian Concern) – One person was killed, and several others were injured on Sunday in yet another attack on Christians in Kaduna state.

Pastor Matthew Atayi, the pastor of the attacked church, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Kabba, narrated the horrific incident to the Nigerian Tribune:

The kidnappers stormed the church while I was conducting the call to worship, and they were shooting sporadically. They disrupted the service, and I escaped from the church by running.

One of the abductors chased me and ordered me to stop, but I refused to stop. I kept falling while running, but I did not stop running. I returned to the Church after I realized that no one was chasing me.

Upon my return to the church, I noticed that people were weeping. I entered the church to see the corpse of Mr Ruben Gbenga while another worshipper was lying in a pool of blood. I eventually joined others who were crying. Every member of the children’s department escaped except my daughter. We went about crying and searching for her until we found her hiding in the toilet.

The pastor urged the gunmen to repent and give their lives to Jesus Christ. – Persecution.org