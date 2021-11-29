Released Kadoma Convict Stabs Wrong Person, Over Love Rivalry

Dear Editor.

This incident happened on Saturday and this man had been imprisoned for 2 years and after coming out found his former girlfriend is now in love with another man. The attacker and ex convict then waylaid the wrong man, began stabbing him several times, only to discover that he has attacked the wrong person. It was however now too late.

The victim is Arlington Chauruka.

The body has arrived tonight and will be buried tomorrow.