Vinicius Junior Scores Stunning Goal As Real Madrid Maintain Pole Position

Vinicius Junior scored a stunning late winner for Real Madrid who stayed top of La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

Julen Lopetegui’s side travelled to the Spanish capital in the knowledge that a victory would see them leapfrog Los Blancos, but the Andalusians couldn’t make the most of their opportunities.

The away side started strongly and took the lead after just 12 minutes when Mir peeled away from his marker at a corner kick to create space for himself to power a header past Thibaut Courtois.

Mir could have done more damage as he had one shot cleared off the line and another one saved by Courtois as the home supporters inside the Santiago Bernabeu voiced their displeasure at their team’s performance.

Sevilla continued to push and came close to adding a second when Lucas Ocampos saw a strike from outside the Real Madrid penalty box come back off the crossbar.

However, the home team snatched an equaliser against the run of play with Karim Benzema quickest on the scene to pounce on a spilled shot by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono just after the half-hour mark.

Real Madrid tired in the second half with Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde introduced off the bench, but it was Vinicius who struck the decisive blow with a stunning dribble and finish from the edge of the box.

TALKING POINT – SEVILLA PAID FOR NOT KILLING OFF REAL MADRID

This will have been a sore one for Lopetegui. His Sevilla team dominated large periods of the game and could have been three goals up in the first half. However, the visitors were made to pay for not taking their chances and for stepping off Real Madrid in the second half when they invited too much pressure on top of themselves. Lopetegui should have been bolder in going for the win. – Euro Sport