Masvingo Girl Excels At Japanese Ambassador’s Tournament

Sports Writer| Participants from Masvingo Province hogged the limelight at the grand karate event known as the Japanese Ambassador’s Tournament.

Masvingo Province was represented by two participants, Monica Redeem Victor (16) and Michael Munyaradzi Benno (16) from JKA Masvingo Province ( Rujeko Club).

Monica won a gold medal and a certificate in the kumite (fighting) category while Munyaradzi was beaten by a single point by a seasoned participant.

Monica is a pupil at Masvingo Christian College while Munyaradzi is a learner at Ndarama High School.

In a statement, Rujeko JKA club described the two participants as brilliant and energetic…

Se full statement below:

As Rujeko JKA Club, we are ecstatic about the way Monica Redeem Victor and Michael Munyaradzi Benno represented us at the 2021 edition of the Japanese Ambassador’s Tournament in Harare on November 27.

Their participation is a milestone for Masvingo Province. In karate circles Masvingo Province is producing great athletes.

We wish to thank our instructors at Rujeko Club Casmor Adini and Elder Benjamin Mauswa for their sterling job.

The two, Mr Adini and Elder Mauswa are great coaches…We hope they will continue to produce shooting stars.

We also wish to thank Masvingo Province JKA chairperson, Sensei Monica Peters, Provincial Technical Director Sensei Patrick Gombwe, provincial secretary, Honest Makanyire and the supporting staff for working tirelessly to ensure the development of the wonderful karate discipline in the province.

We also acknowledge the fact that Sensei Peters took Monica through virtual training sessions before the tournament.

On behalf of Masvingo Province JKA, we greatly appreciate the support, guidance and inspiration we are getting from Zimbabwe National Karate Federation president, Sensei Joe Rugwete. We shall always look up to him for advice and wisdom.

As Rujeko JKA Club, we also wish to thank Masvingo City Council, local parents and Berylin Academy for supporting our efforts.

The sky is limitless

Rujeko JKA Club

Monica Redeem Victor ( with medal) and Michael Munyaradzi Benno showcase their certificates from the Japanese Ambassador’s Tournament