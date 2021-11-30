Mnangagwa Persecutes Prominent Journalist

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF regime is at war with every citizen perceived to be against Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s clueless regime, MDC Alliance Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has said.

On Monday the regime arrested and detained prominent journalist Blessed Mhlanga for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Mhlanga on Monday indicated that police wanted to detain him overnight.

“I will be sleeping in police cells today after

@PoliceZimbabwe

changed the charges against me from disorderly conduct to assaulting a police officer 3 days after. I have been reporting 2 the police everyday by myself. I don’t know why they want to detain me. I am shocked,” Mhlanga wrote on Twitter.

He then posted:

“My lawyer

@ChrisMhike

fought a good fight, been released. Will now appear in court Thursday accused of assaulting a police officer. I don’t know how a camera can assault a person. I am the one with broken teeth, bruised wrists having been beaten by the police.

@misazimbabwe.”

Writing on Twitter, Chuma said the regime was running scared…

“The anti-people regime of

@edmnangagwa

is at war with everyone. Today journalist

@bbmhlanga

is sleeping in police cells for no crime at all. He is being punished for his hard hitting questions at ZANU PF officials on his Heart and Soul TV program.”

Dhara Blessed Mhlanga