Worrying Spike In COVID-19 Cases As Threats Of Fourth Wave Firms

By A Correspondent| Yesterday, Monday 29 November 2021, Zimbabwe recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases.

This is happening at a time the world is grappling with threats of a fourth wave which is on Zimbabwe shores.

For the first time in over a month, Zimbabwe recorded over 100 cases after 235 people tested positive with the majority reported from a Masvingo school that had an outbreak.