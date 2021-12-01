Chipite Jnr School Records Covid-19 Cases, Suspends Lessons

By A Correspondent- Chisipite Junior School has reportedly recorded Covid-19 cases and suspended physical learning activities to protect the pupils.

This also comes after Heritage school Tuesday announced that it was closing immediately, fearing a further spread of the virus.

Hartmann House is also closing for all classes serve for grade sevens who are writing ZIMSEC examinations.

While schools traditionally close in the first week of December, the government directed that they will this time close on the 17th of December to compensate for the time lost when learners were home due to coronavirus.

