South Africa Must Freeze Assets Of ZANU PF Leaders To Fix Economy

By Dorrothy Moyo | In order to address its economic challenges, South Africa must take a stand and freeze the assets of ZANU PF leaders Hidden in that country.

This was proposed by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba in a 2020 nation address video.

Mashaba breaks ranks with corrupt ANC leaders who have defied South Africa’s Supreme Court rulings on prosecuting ZANU PF terrorists who are causing messes to flee into that country. Said Mashaba:

…our gvt has watched while Zanupf destroy a country once capable of feeding…Southern Africa. This crisis impacts on our country… … we must adopt the harshest policy … and not punish the people of Zim. This should start by freezing the assets of ZANU PF leaders in SA…

