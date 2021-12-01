Unlawful Possession Of Govt Inputs Lands Shurugwi Villager In Trouble

By A Correspondent| Police in Shurugwi have arrested Politeness Shumba (39) for unlawful possession of Government agricultural inputs.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Twitter, they acted on tip-off and arrested the suspect at Dorset Business Centre leading to the recovery of 53 bags of maize seed and 106 bags of 50kgs Super fertilizer branded Cotton Bulk Blend inscribed “donated by the Government of Zimbabwe”.

The inputs are alleged to have been bought from farmers in Rutenga.