Just In: State Assisted Funeral For Late ZIDA Boss Doug Munatsi

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accorded a state assisted funeral to the late Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munatsi who died when his house caught fire on Monday morning.

In a statement to the press, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said Government will liase with the family to ensure the Mnangagwa’s directive is effected.