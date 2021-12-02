Mnangagwa Replaces SK Moyo

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Christopher Mutsvangwa to the position of the party’s spokesperson.

The Zanu PF spokesman position was left vacant following the death of Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo last month.

Mnangagwa made the appointments Wednesday when he was reshuffling the Zanu PF politburo.

Below are the new appointments he made :