Robbers Raid Mt Pleasant Home, Steal US$48k

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a robbery case in which stone-wielding robbers pounced on a house in Mt Pleasant and got away with US$48 000 and other valuables. Said the police in a statement:

The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 27/11/21 at about 0155 hours, where five unknown suspects pounced on a certain house in Mount Pleasant, Harare.

The five suspects who were armed with stones and wearing black face masks, demanded cash before being given safe keys. They stole US$ 48 000, iPhone XRS, car keys for a Toyota Mark X vehicle and went away.

Robbery cases have been on the rise in the past few years with some observers attributing the development to the economic crisis in the country.