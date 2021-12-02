Zim To Receive A Million Sinovac Vaccines From China

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe is set to receive a million doses of the Sinovac vaccine from China, as the two nations cooperation to fight the new Covid-19 variant – Omicron.

South Africa announced the presence of the new variant in its territory last week, although the variant has been circulating in Europe for some weeks.

The donation will be the fifth batch of vaccines to Zimbabwe by the Chinese government, which also includes Sinopharm vaccines.

In September, the country received the fourth batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses from China.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Guo Shaochun, handed over the consignment to Zimbabwean Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The latest donation was announced by Ambassador Shaochun on his official Twitter handle.

“1 million doses of Sinovac vaccine, the fifth batch of China’s vaccine donation to Zimbabwe is coming very soon. Facing the challenge by Omicron, China and Zimbabwe are promoting cooperation on the Medical and Health Program proposed by China in #FOCAC,” tweeted Ambassador Shaochun.

The donation will come as a boost to Zimbabwe as it faces the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron.

newsday