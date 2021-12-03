Auxillia Mnangagwa Takes Over Own Husband’s Girlfriend’s Politburo Job

By A Correspondent | The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has given his wife Auxilia a top position in Zanu PF.

Mnangagwa Wednesday surprised many when he appointed Auxilia to the secretary of the environment post in the Politburo.

Auxillia Mnangagwa

The post has for years been held by Mnangagwa’s proclaimed girlfriend, Prisca Mupfumira.

Meanwhile Mnangagwa imposed his wife on the top party post-Wednesday when he made new Zanu PF politburo appointments.

Below are the new appointments he made :

Mike Bimha is the new Political Commissar, replacing Victor Matemadanda. Lillian Zemura will now deputise Bimha in the Commissariat. Chris Mutsvangwa was appointed as the new secretary for information, replacing the late Simon Khaya Moyo. Monica Mavhunga from Mash Central Becomes Deputy Secretary of Education to the Politburo. Alice Dube was Appointed as Politburo member replacing Cain Mathema. Monica Mutsvangwa has been appointed as Deputy Secretary for Transport & Social Welfare. First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was appointed the Secretary for Environment and Tourism. She was previously the Deputy and now replaces Cde Prisca Mupfumira. Ziyambi Ziyambi replaces Mutsvangwa as Secretary for Science and Technology. Frederick Shava has been appointed as a Politburo Member as a Committee Member. Omega Hungwe and Oliver Chidawu have been appointed Politburo members with immediate effect and these two are coming from Harare Province. Judith Ncube was appointed as a Politburo member representing Bulawayo Province. Josiah Hungwe who was secretary for Production and Labour now becomes a senior member of the Politburo, and he is replaced by Kenneth Musanhi as the Secretary for Production and Labour.