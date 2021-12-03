Double Your Tithe, We Want It In $ US – “Prophet” Tells Civil Servants

By A Correspondent

Civil servants are complaining after some church leaders reportedly ordered them to double their tithes in United States dollars.

Reports claim that controversial preacher Isaac Makomichi has instructed civil servants to double their tithes because they have received their bonuses.

“It’s very difficult for us because our pastors are now demanding tithes in forex, my friend also told me that his pastor wrote a letter to church members who work in government demanding tithes in forex,” said one Togarepi who claims to be a teacher.

Several sources claim Makomichi wrote the said letters to his congregants.

Makomichi is known of distributing love charms to slayqueens and “making people rich” through his controversial herb, though some Christians describe him as a fake prophet who uses secret powers to “move mountains.”

“It’s a lie, he never said that, contact him on +263777469342 , I can’t answer such lies,”fumed Tashiel, one of Makomichi’s personal assistants.

Isaac Makomichi