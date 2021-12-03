Will Bimha Survive The Zanu PF’s Most Dangerous Post?

By A Correspondent- Mike Bimha was Wednesday appointed to the Zanu PF political commissar position by the party’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Bimha takes the party’s hottest and most controversial position, which Victor Matemandanda, early this year, left when he joined the diplomatic mission.

The former industry minister, who is brother to the former first lady Grace Mugabe, was the Zanu PF’s acting spokesperson until the Wednesday appointment.

Grace and Bimha both hail from the same Mashonaland East province.