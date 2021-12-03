Man Stabbed For Refusing To Cook Sadza

An artisanal miner employed at Black Rock Mine in Esigodini attacked his colleague several times all over the body with a shovel and stabbed him for refusing to cook sadza.

The incident happened this week on Monday at lunch time.

A worker at the mine who preferred not to be named said Farman Ncube (28) who hails from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo told his colleague Wonder Ncube that it was his duty to cook sadza and thereafter an argument ensued.

Wonder lost his cool and reached for a shovel and severely attacked his mate all over the body, said the worker.

As if that was not enough he stabbed him on the arm with a sharp object. After the scuffle he fled from the scene.

Farman’s boss reported the matter at Hillside Police Station leading to the arrest of Wonder. Farman suffered a deep cut on the head and fractured ribs.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

He urged community members never to take the law into their hands and urged them to engage third parties like relatives, friends or police rather than to engage in violence. -B Metro