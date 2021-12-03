Manhunt For Epworth Woman Who Murdered Own Husband

Share

By A Correspondent- The police are looking for one Yolanda Chimbwanda of Epworth in connection with the murder of her husband.

Said the police:

The ZRP is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Yolanda Chimbwanda (28) in connection with a murder case that occurred on 29/11/21 in Epworth, Harare. The suspect had a domestic dispute with her husband, Wiseman Kwashira.

Chimbwanda reportedly stabbed Kwashira on the upper left part of the ribs with a knife and fled to an unknown destination.

Kwashira was referred to Sally Mugabe hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on the 30th of November 2021.