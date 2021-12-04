Kadoma Explodes Into Anger As City Pulls Down Ba Joes’ shed

By Kadoma Correspondent | Residents of Kadoma are not happy with the city’s decision to pull down Ba Joes’ shed in Munhumutapa at Leisure Turn Off which they said was providing much needed shelter during bad weather; and he is also the one who was keeping the place clean.

Ba Joe’s she’d pulled down

Concerned residents accused the City of Kadoma Council of corruption and nepotism.

Mr Power Tembo of Ward 13 said, “No serious investors would want to invest in Kadoma because of the mushrooming of tuckshops at every corner “.

Mrs Mafunga said, “We are concerned with the tuckshop surrounding Chedonje Primary School; it’s not healthy at all because there is no toilet or even running water.”

” It’s poor town planning ,management and corruption,” lamented Senior Citizen, Mbuya Tambu.

Kadoma Progressive Residents Association Secretary Rev Nero said, “We need order in Kadoma because it’s a town with City status. No serious investor would want to come and put their money where there is disorder.”

Similarly the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe raised concern over the lack of ablution services for passengers passing through Kadoma and those inside the city.