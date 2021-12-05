Mnangagwa Ally Scoops 15 Government Tenders, Pockets US$45 Million

By A Correspondent- Fossil Group owner and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close associate, Obey Chimuka, has reportedly pocketed US$45 Million from government-related transport tenders.

Chimuka is also a close associate of tycoon Tagwirei, an adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chimuka is a long-time business partner of Tagwirei’s mining investments, having served on the mining holding company Landela Investments board.

Since June this year, the Fossil Group has been awarded more than 15 contracts, collectively worth almost US$45 million, by the Transport and Infrastructural Development ministry.

The bulk of the contracts are for the construction of roads and highways, which include roads serving the historic Alaska copper mine northwest of Harare.

This mine is being reopened under the name of Grand Sanyuan Copper Resources after a Chinese investor put in US$12m to co-own the mine with the State-owned Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation.

In addition to these contracts, Chimuka’s group has also been awarded the construction of new access roads and military parade areas at the barracks housing the headquarters of the Zimbabwe National Army and the Air Force of Zimbabwe in Harare.

In August last year, the US placed Tagwirei and his firm Sakunda Holdings under sanctions over his support for the Zimbabwe government.

The US also said Sakunda was involved in what it says is unaccounted for US$3 billion allocated under the Command Agriculture programme.

— Africa Confidential