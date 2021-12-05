Woman Storms Ot Of Church, Kills Self

By A Correspondent- A 40 year old member of the End Time Church in Chipinge on Sunday last week stormed out of a church service and killed herself because she was tired of staying with an unemployed and broke husband.

Precious Mushunje’s body was found a few metres from the church’s premises at Chipinge Government Farm after a search by her husband, Edwin Chikwanha (54) and fellow church members.

She left a suicide note revealing that she was living a stressful life because her husband who was unemployed was not helping her with anything.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Vimbai Mangundu confirmed the incident to The Manica Post.

She said:

Mushunje of medium-density area of Chipinge left home proceeding to a church service at End Time Church near her residence.

Around midday, her son realised that her mother had stormed out of the church and tried to locate her without any joy.

He informed his father, Mr Edwin Chikwanha (54) who proceeded to make a report at Chipinge Police Station.

Searches were done with the help of church members before she was found lying dead a few metres away from the church premises.

A suicide note was recovered near her body and it stated that she was not happy because her husband was broke and unemployed.

Mangundu urged members of the public to seek counselling services whenever they are depressed with something.-ManicaPost