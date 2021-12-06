Cornered Man Swallows Ecstacy Tablets

By A Correspondent- A Harare man swallowed 20 ecstasy tablets to avoid arrest after he was cornered by police detectives.

Aubrey David John Judge (55) of Greendale, Harare, appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje on Friday facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs

He was represented by Macpatrick Zinyakatira. His bail ruling was set for Monday.

Prosecutors told the court that on 1 December this year at around 3 PM, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Drugs Section, Harare, received a tip-off that the accused was in possession of dangerous drugs.

The detectives proceeded to Arcadia Shopping Centre in Braeside, Harare where they located the accused and identified themselves.

John Judge then immediately swallowed a plastic sachet containing 20 ecstasy tablets in a bid to conceal them.

The detectives forced him to spit out the plastic sachet containing the pills.

Tests were conducted and came out positive for Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is a part of a dangerous drug with an approximate weight of 4.5 grams.

The 20 ecstasy tablets had a street value of $20 000.-newsday