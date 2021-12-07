President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Dewa Mavhinga

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the late human rights defender Dewa Mavhinga was a solid democrat and fighter.

Dewa Mavhinga was found dead in a hotel room on Saturday.

Said President Chamisa in a brief statement:

I’m in the countryside yet so gutted and deeply devastated. Death is always an unbearable blow.

We’ve lost a fighter, an intelligent patriot, rights defender & a solid democrat.A Cde in the struggle for freedom in Zimbabwe.A very humble Comrade indeed! My Condolences to his beloved wife Fiona & the entire family.

I’m really saddened. May God grant us the courage to be bold and brave through it all. RIP my Cde!

Dewa Mavhinga