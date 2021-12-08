CAF Clears Air On AFCON Tournament…

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has dismissed rumours that the venue for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) could be changed following the recent discovery of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Cameroon.

The rescheduled tournament is due to kick off on 9 January in West African country, with the final on 6 February. But there have been reports suggesting that the games could be delayed again and moved to Qatar.

CAF’s director of communications Alex Siewe, however, said the tournament is going ahead, and no last-minute changes will be made.

“We can’t keep spending time dealing with rumours. We are on site. We are working,” Siewe told BBC Sport Africa.

“We did not receive any other message or information from our leaders. Nothing such as changing of dates or countries. We did not discuss such during all our last meetings.”

Zimbabwe is among the 24 teams that will feature at the Afcon finals. The Warriors are in Group B along with Senegal, Guinea and fellow COSAFA team Malawi.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe