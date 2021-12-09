Mthuli Ncube Budget A Fraud – Biti

Tinashe Sambiri| MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said Finance Minister Mthuli’s 2020 budget is a fraud.

Writing on Twitter, Hon Biti described the budget as a total and deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

Mthuli is desperate to conceal the repercussions of an underperforming economy.

Hon Biti argued:

With an anticipated but rigged growth rate of 5.5% , 2021 revenue of ZW$4.5 can’t mutate to ZW$ 9 b in 2022.This is feja feja economics. However if one uses parallel rate of 1:200 , the 2022 Budget is US$4.6 b which is achievable.

So fact is #Mthuli has used 1:200 exchange rate.

The 2022 Budget is therefore a fraud seeking to hide ,a grossly underperforming economy, high levels& inflation & the horrendous failure of the de-dollarization process Mthuli is fundamentally dishonest&his little games with budget figures is pathetic. Truth is we deserve better

Hon Biti