New Political Party Launched Ahead Of 2023

Share

Another political party has been formed. The Zimbabwe Socio-Economic Democrats (ZSD) was launched in Gweru after the "realisation that there is a leadership crisis in #Zim" said its leader. Nkosikhona Ndlovu. Is this a FACT or its UTTER NONSENSE? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 9, 2021

By A Correspondent- A new political party, Zimbabwe Socio-Economic Democrats (ZSD) has been launched in Gweru and is among several other political parties that are emerging ahead of the 2023 elections.

ZSD president Nkosikhona Ndlovu, a businessman who contested and lost the Gweru urban parliamentary seat in 2018, last weekend told journalists in Gweru that his party was formed after the realisation that there was a leadership crisis in the country. He said:

Zimbabwe deserves better leadership which can champion job opportunities, a living wage, better health and education for all.

We have three major crises in the country — the health sector crisis which is worsened by COVID-19, the economic crisis that has triggered unemployment and loss of production as well as institutional decay caused by corruption.

He said it was high time Zimbabweans stand up and fight for good governance hence their slogan ‘Phakama/Simuka/Arise.’

Ndlovu added that his party will push for equitable distribution of resources mentioning that “the people of Marange should benefit from diamonds, those in Kariba should benefit from tourism which is booming in that area.”

He said his party headquarters would be in Gweru, where it would fight for opportunities for the working class.-newsday