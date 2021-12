Missing Zim Woman Confirmed Dead

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwean woman based in South Africa who did not return from work since last Sunday and had been reported missing has been found dead.

Yvonne Chasi was involved in a car accident and died on spot, a colleague confirmed.

Said Charity Musanhi:

“it is Confirmed that Yvonne Chasi was involved in a car accident and died on spot. MHSRIP.”

Yvonne Chasi