Mnangagwa Useless, Confused- Wiwa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri/ Tough-talking MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has said the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is a useless and confused political figure.

According to Hon Sikhala, the country’s Presidency is vacant because Mr Mnangagwa does not know how to run the country.

“The most vacant job in Zimbabwe is that of the President. We want a Chief Executive of our country who knows what to do and what he is doing. We currently have a joke for a president.

Lets all rally behind Advocate Nelson Chamisa and fix the puzzle,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

Hon Sikhala