Mnangagwa Says Opposition Will Burn Down Buildings Next Year So Don’t Vote For ‘Em

By Farai D Hove | President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday launched three hotels at a function where he also denounced the opposition.

Mnangagwa said the opposition will burn down buildings next year so people must not vote for them.

He said, “we have those in the opposition, who spend time demonstrating and burning down houses.

“The country is built by its own people. We will never ask another country to help us build Zimbabwe, it is ourselves, with our own resources, our own manpower and our vision, to build our own country. So to do so we need peace in the country; silence in the country.”

He said in full:

“Lastly, next year we are entering elections of councils and members of parliament.

“Now you see the journey we have traveled – most urban councils are headed by opposition but there’s nothing at all that they are doing.

“So I am hoping that the bi elections will be your chance to put your X on ZANU PF, so we create our own councils, and the parliamentary ones.

“ZANU PF is for peace, peace harmony and development….There is no province without ongoing projects, to build the country.

“The country is built by its own people. We will never ask another country to help us build Zimbabwe, it is ourselves, with our own resources, our own manpower and our vision, to build our own country. So to do so we need peace in the country; silence in the country.

“We have those in the opposition, who spend time demonstrating and burning down houses.

“We don’t want those things, we want silence in the country, we build our country while united, we shall rise of we do that. See they put sanctions on us thinking you shall rise against your nation.”

